Claybrook Capital LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Claybrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,995 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 1.2% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.65, for a total value of $466,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 177,348 shares of company stock worth $40,575,852 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com stock traded up $8.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.80. 12,122,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,492,777. The company has a market cap of $216.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.88.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

