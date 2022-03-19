Claybrook Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Claybrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ready Capital worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ready Capital by 1,587.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter worth $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $90,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 7.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RC shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

Shares of NYSE RC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.49. 3,970,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,402. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 39.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.14%.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

