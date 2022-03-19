Claybrook Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Claybrook Capital LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,966,000 after acquiring an additional 825,500 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,835,000 after acquiring an additional 756,714 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.30. 13,935,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,022,100. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.55 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.