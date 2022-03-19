Claybrook Capital LLC Sells 17,500 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Claybrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

NYSEARCA:EWL traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,491. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $53.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.47.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

