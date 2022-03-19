Claybrook Capital LLC Sells 5,408 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Claybrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,742 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 1.3% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,907,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,352,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $104.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.82.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

