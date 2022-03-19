Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.06 Million

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) to post $9.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $25.69 million. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30,100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $17.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $55.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.33 million, with estimates ranging from $610,000.00 to $7.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLSD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.59 million, a P/E ratio of -262.00 and a beta of 1.96. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

