ClinTex CTi Price Reaches $0.0241 (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $382,450.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ClinTex CTi

CTI is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

