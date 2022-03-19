CloakCoin (CLOAK) Market Capitalization Tops $4.53 Million

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. CloakCoin has a market cap of $4.53 million and $8,969.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 169.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000435 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002538 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006852 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,774,839 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

