CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Reaches $0.78 on Top Exchanges

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001858 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 143.2% against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $4.49 million and $1,521.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000418 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008457 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008812 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,775,036 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

