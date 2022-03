Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

Cloudbuy PLC (LON:CBUY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Cloudbuy shares last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,759,306 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.15. The firm has a market cap of £195,649.50 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13.

cloudBuy plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for e-procurement and e-commerce in the United Kingdom. Its software platform enables the trading of goods and services between purchasers, such as public sector bodies and their suppliers; facilitates in the analysis and coding of spend and product data; and offers incorporation, company secretary, and annual returns filing services to new businesses.

