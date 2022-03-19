CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Lifted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CME Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,750,000 after acquiring an additional 163,446 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in CME Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 147,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CME opened at $249.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.77.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.