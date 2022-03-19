Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,393 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $23,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 242.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,973,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,566,000 after purchasing an additional 865,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

CL stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.20. 14,576,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.63. The firm has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.