Collateral Pay Trading 14.8% Higher This Week (COLL)

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $304,606.88 and approximately $884.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0492 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00046510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,953.91 or 0.07032587 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,906.08 or 0.99768875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00041559 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

