Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period.

COLL stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $645.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.99. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

