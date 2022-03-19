Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Issues Earnings Results

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

NYSE:CMC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,896,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $42.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

CMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.90.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $654,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,059,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

