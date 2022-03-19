Compound Price Tops $119.05 (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, Compound has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One Compound coin can now be purchased for approximately $119.05 or 0.00283976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $791.08 million and $72.07 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,644,921 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

