Conceal Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $54,162.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Conceal has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $54,162.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,902.33 or 0.99948477 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00067713 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.27 or 0.00251100 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.35 or 0.00279918 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00011093 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00128370 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005083 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001252 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00030693 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,743,302 coins and its circulating supply is 11,909,726 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

