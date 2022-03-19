Conceal One Day Trading Volume Tops $7,716.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $7,716.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conceal has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,874.63 or 1.00018337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00069216 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.49 or 0.00242414 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.37 or 0.00289896 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011226 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00129821 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004623 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001141 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00030842 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,740,089 coins and its circulating supply is 11,880,182 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.