Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.86

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.86 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 28.60 ($0.37). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.40), with a volume of 218,603 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £44.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 33.86.

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

