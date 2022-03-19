Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Raised by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison comprises about 1.9% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ED. FMR LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 15.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 820,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,832,000 after acquiring an additional 87,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 72.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,544,000 after acquiring an additional 921,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,622. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ED opened at $88.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $90.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

