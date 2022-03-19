Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Decreased by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for about 2.2% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Constellation Brands worth $45,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after acquiring an additional 910,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,975,000 after acquiring an additional 46,318 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,636,000 after acquiring an additional 74,833 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,603,000 after acquiring an additional 188,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,889 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ stock traded up $4.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,620. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -753.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -1,013.33%.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.17.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.