ContentBox (BOX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6,861.00

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 36.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ContentBox has a market cap of $570,663.15 and $6,861.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012008 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.11 or 0.00242908 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000078 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.