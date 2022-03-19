ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WISH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of WISH stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of -0.25. ContextLogic has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ContextLogic will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 1,219,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $2,048,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 54,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $132,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,689,354 shares of company stock worth $3,179,762 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in ContextLogic by 1,217.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ContextLogic by 201.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,551 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in ContextLogic by 671.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,290,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ContextLogic by 162.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in ContextLogic by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,841 shares during the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

