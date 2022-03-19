Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 1,794.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 56,207 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $59.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $62.97. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.89.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLR shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Continental Resources from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.23.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

