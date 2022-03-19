ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.77) to GBX 295 ($3.84) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 278 ($3.62) to GBX 256 ($3.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 210 ($2.73) to GBX 195 ($2.54) in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

