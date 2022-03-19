Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

CNVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Convey Holding Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Convey Holding Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE CNVY opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. Convey Holding Parent has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $14.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNVY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter valued at $3,263,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter valued at $12,012,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter valued at $8,259,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the fourth quarter valued at $5,393,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter valued at $4,885,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

