Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Equities analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.56 billion and the highest is $3.62 billion. Corning posted sales of $3.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year sales of $15.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.96 billion to $15.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.41 billion to $16.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $38.02 on Friday. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.10%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

