Cortex (CTXC) Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last Week

Cortex (CTXC) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000575 BTC on major exchanges. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $46.49 million and $7.24 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 192,254,359 coins. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

