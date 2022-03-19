Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.20

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.20 and traded as low as $3.97. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 13,005 shares.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $816.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.28 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.83%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.