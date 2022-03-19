Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,401 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,682 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 966 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,194 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $8.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $561.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,529,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,247. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $322.39 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The firm has a market cap of $248.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

