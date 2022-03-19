Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,397 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $83,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,682 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 966 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,194 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $8.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $561.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,529,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $322.39 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $515.17 and a 200 day moving average of $506.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

