CoTrader (COT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

CoTrader (COT) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One CoTrader coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoTrader has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $717,798.69 and $182,440.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00036347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00107183 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.