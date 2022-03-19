Covalent Market Capitalization Reaches $85.41 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a market capitalization of $85.41 million and $2.08 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00046370 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.97 or 0.06967301 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,938.78 or 0.99761974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00041412 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.