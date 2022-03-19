CRA Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 217,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

SCHM traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.83. 288,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,258. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $83.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.67 and its 200 day moving average is $77.88.

