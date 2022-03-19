CRA Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% during the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $36.80. 11,105,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,181,144. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.60.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

