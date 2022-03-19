Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.15

Creative Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.11. Creative Learning shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 152,542 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17.

Get Creative Learning alerts:

About Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN)

Creative Learning Corp. offers educational and enrichment programs to children through its franchisees. The firm provides programs designed to enhance students’ problem solving and critical thinking skills. It offers Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios franchises. The company was founded by Michelle Cote on March 8, 2006 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Learning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.