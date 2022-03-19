Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) vs. Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Samsara shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Creative Realities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 81.1% of Samsara shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Creative Realities and Samsara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities 7.42% 16.67% 6.12% Samsara N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Creative Realities and Samsara, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A Samsara 0 1 8 0 2.89

Samsara has a consensus target price of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 71.03%. Given Samsara’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Samsara is more favorable than Creative Realities.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Creative Realities and Samsara’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $17.46 million 0.58 -$16.84 million $0.14 6.00 Samsara $428.35 million 19.64 N/A N/A N/A

Samsara has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities.

Summary

Samsara beats Creative Realities on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Realities (Get Rating)

Creative Realities, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

About Samsara (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

