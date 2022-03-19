Credits (CS) Trading Up 2.7% This Week

Credits (CS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Credits has a market cap of $7.44 million and $46,111.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Credits has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0333 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

