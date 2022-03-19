Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRDO. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

CRDO stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. Credo Technology Group has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

