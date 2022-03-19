Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cricut’s earnings. Cricut posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cricut will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cricut.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.51 million. Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRCT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 670,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,618. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 19.83. Cricut has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $715,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,441,936 shares of company stock valued at $23,967,403.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cricut by 75.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,032 shares in the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,644,000 after buying an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after buying an additional 226,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after buying an additional 128,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter worth $3,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

