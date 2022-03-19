Critical Contrast: LiveRamp (RAMP) and Its Rivals

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) is one of 135 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare LiveRamp to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveRamp and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $443.03 million -$90.27 million -69.77 LiveRamp Competitors $915.01 million $17.47 million -9.75

LiveRamp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp’s peers have a beta of 1.53, suggesting that their average stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -7.37% 0.09% 0.08% LiveRamp Competitors -37.32% -1,518.54% -9.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for LiveRamp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveRamp Competitors 716 3157 4931 95 2.49

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 43.36%. Given LiveRamp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiveRamp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.1% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LiveRamp peers beat LiveRamp on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About LiveRamp (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

