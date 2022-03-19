Critical Review: Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) vs. Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) and Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zeta Global and Liquid Media Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zeta Global $458.34 million 4.50 -$249.56 million N/A N/A Liquid Media Group $40,000.00 263.66 -$4.64 million ($0.41) -1.76

Liquid Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zeta Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.2% of Zeta Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Liquid Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zeta Global and Liquid Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zeta Global 0 3 6 0 2.67 Liquid Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zeta Global currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.77%. Given Zeta Global’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Zeta Global is more favorable than Liquid Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares Zeta Global and Liquid Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zeta Global N/A N/A N/A Liquid Media Group -14,555.88% -47.16% -40.84%

Summary

Zeta Global beats Liquid Media Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zeta Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, consumer experiences, omnichannel acquisition, and identity and data management. In addition, the company provides demand side platform and website personalization services; and TruLift that offers analysis to uniquely quantify incremental budget that provides continued ROI. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Liquid Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

