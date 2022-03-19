Critical Review: UGI (NYSE:UGI) & ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD)

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) and ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.5% of UGI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of UGI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for UGI and ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UGI 0 3 0 0 2.00 ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00

UGI presently has a consensus price target of $42.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.06%. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 142.55%. Given ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II is more favorable than UGI.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UGI and ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UGI $7.45 billion 0.99 $1.47 billion $5.01 7.04 ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II N/A N/A -$16.19 million N/A N/A

UGI has higher revenue and earnings than ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares UGI and ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UGI 13.03% 11.55% 3.67% ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II N/A N/A -5.16%

Summary

UGI beats ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

UGI Company Profile (Get Rating)

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. The UGI International segment conducts a liquefied petroleum gas distribution business in the United Kingdom and central, northern, and eastern Europe. The Midstream and Marketing segment refers to the businesses of Energy Services, LLC and its subsidiaries, and the heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, refrigeration, and electrical contracting businesses in the Mid-Atlantic region. The UGI Utilities segment involves the natural gas distribution utility business directly and through its wholly owned subsidiaries, UGI Penn Natural Gas, Inc. and UGI Central Penn Gas, Inc. The company was founded on June 1, 1982 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Company Profile (Get Rating)

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

