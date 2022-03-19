Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter valued at $6,457,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Crocs by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in Crocs by 491.8% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 507,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after acquiring an additional 421,459 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Crocs by 34.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,749,000 after acquiring an additional 292,559 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crocs news, Director Ronald Frasch purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $250,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.35 per share, with a total value of $1,066,940.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CROX shares. TheStreet downgraded Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

Crocs stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.80. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

