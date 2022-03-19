Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,328.57 ($108.30).

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($85.83) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,300 ($120.94) to GBX 8,600 ($111.83) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Croda International to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($122.24) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,400 ($122.24) to GBX 9,000 ($117.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,500 ($110.53) to GBX 8,700 ($113.13) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

CRDA opened at GBX 7,582 ($98.60) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,576.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,793.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.94. Croda International has a 1 year low of GBX 6,177.80 ($80.34) and a 1 year high of £105.05 ($136.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.58 billion and a PE ratio of 33.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 56.50 ($0.73) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $43.50. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

In related news, insider Steve Foots sold 13,802 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,036 ($91.50), for a total value of £971,108.72 ($1,262,820.18). Also, insider Tom Brophy sold 1,401 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,099 ($92.31), for a total transaction of £99,456.99 ($129,332.89).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

