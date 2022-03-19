CropperFinance (CRP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $510,123.00

CropperFinance (CRP) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. One CropperFinance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0850 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CropperFinance has a market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $510,123.00 worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CropperFinance has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CropperFinance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001941 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00045765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

CropperFinance Coin Profile

CropperFinance (CRYPTO:CRP) is a coin. CropperFinance’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 coins. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling CropperFinance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CropperFinance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CropperFinance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CropperFinance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CropperFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CropperFinance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.