Crown Market Cap Reaches $993,816.52 (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Crown has a total market cap of $993,816.52 and $717.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,780.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.09 or 0.00744585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.74 or 0.00195641 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00024452 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,261,529 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

