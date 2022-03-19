Crowny (CRWNY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $167,499.00

Crowny (CRWNY) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, Crowny has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $167,499.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crowny alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00046879 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.70 or 0.07061136 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,860.98 or 0.99971655 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00032624 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.