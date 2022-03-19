Crust Reaches Market Cap of $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Crust has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crust Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

