Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.27

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.27 and traded as low as $7.37. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 2,225 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cryo-Cell International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $64.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International during the 4th quarter worth $1,567,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCEL)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc is cord blood bank, which engages in providing stem cell cryopreservation services and advancing regenerative medicine. It operates through the following segments: Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage, and Prepacyte CB. The Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage segment focuses on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells for family use.

