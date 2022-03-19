Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.27

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.27 and traded as low as $7.37. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 2,225 shares.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cryo-Cell International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $64.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.48.
Cryo-Cell International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCEL)
Cryo-Cell International, Inc is cord blood bank, which engages in providing stem cell cryopreservation services and advancing regenerative medicine. It operates through the following segments: Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage, and Prepacyte CB. The Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage segment focuses on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells for family use.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cryo-Cell International (CCEL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.